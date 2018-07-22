16-Year-Old Girl From Puducherry Allegedly Raped By Eight Men

The accused allegedly took the girl to an isolated place at Vazhudvaoor and raped her. (Representational)

A 16-year-old girl from Puducherry was allegedly raped by eight men from Villupuram district in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, police said today.

The accused allegedly took the girl to an isolated place at Vazhudvaoor and raped her. He also made a video on his mobile phone and threatened the girl with dire consequences if she informed anyone about it, the police said.

He then told his seven friends about the girl and then forced her to come to a spot, where she was allegedly raped by eight men.

The girl informed her parents about the incident, who took her to the Puducherry government hospital. The hospital authorities informed the Child Welfare Committee.

A team of officials of the committee recorded the statement of the girl at the hospital and informed the police at Tirukanoor in Puducherry who registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a police official said, adding all the eight accused are absconding.

Special police teams have been formed to arrest the eight youths, he said