''Window Seat'': NASA Shares Fascinating Pic Of Earth Captured From SpaceX Dragon Endurance

Space agency NASA routinely captures stunning images of our universe, leaving space lovers mesmerized. The Instagram handle of NASA is a treasure trove for those who love to watch educational videos and fascinating images showcasing Earth and space. On September 13, NASA shared an intriguing picture of Earth captured from a window on the SpaceX Dragon Endurance spacecraft with Crew-7 aboard, as it approached the International Space Station on August 27, 2023.⁣

Notably, the spacecraft blasted off carrying four astronauts to the International Space Station, a day before, on August 26. The Crew-7 mission is commanded by American Jasmin Moghbeli and includes Andreas Mogensen of Denmark, Satoshi Furukawa of Japan, and Konstantin Borisov of Russia.

''Window seat, anyone?⁣'', the image was captioned.

Describing the image, NASA wrote, ''Framed by a spacecraft capsule window, space is on the left with Earth on right. The blue waters of the Strait of Gibraltar are in the center of the image. On either side are the continents of Europe and Africa, pictured in tan, brown, and green. Small white clouds dot the sky over land and sea.⁣''

The four astronauts, all from different countries, reached the orbiting lab in their SpaceX capsule on August 27, replacing four astronauts who had been living up there since March. The crew will spend six months aboard the ISS, where they will carry out science experiments including collecting samples during a spacewalk to determine whether the station releases microorganisms through its life-support system vents. The goal is to understand if microorganisms can survive and reproduce in space

Reacting to the image, one user wrote, ''I could look at that view forever', while another commented, ''One of my goals is to make enough money to see outer space. Can't wait for space travel to be commercialized and more affordable.''

A third wrote, ''Imagine just sitting out of Earth's gravitational pull... looking back at everyone.'' A fourth added, ''Oh, really amazing view!''