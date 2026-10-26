Why Some Dental Implant Infections Refuse To Heal: Scientists Find A Clue

About a year ago, actor and TV host Jenny McCarthy opened up about enduring nine mouth surgeries after a failed dental implant. This led to a deep infection in her jawbone due to which McCarthy had to spend a year on antibiotics. McCarthy, then 52, told People magazine that her teeth and implants "were falling out". Doctors eventually had to remove infected bone from her jaw. Her entire ordeal highlights a troubling question: Why can some dental implant infections be so difficult to treat?

Scientists seem to have found an important clue now.

A study by researchers at Rutgers University in the US suggests that tiny particles released by certain type of dental implants can interfere with the body's natural defences, allowing bacteria to survive while inflammation damages the surrounding bone.

McCarthy's dental implants were ceramic, while the study talks about those made of titanium.

The findings, published in the journal PNAS Nexus, could help explain why antibiotics often fail to stop a condition called peri-implantitis, an infection that affects the gums and bone around dental implants.

How Dental Implants Can Make Infections Harder To Fight

Dental implants are used to replace missing teeth. They are usually successful, but problems can arise when bacteria collect around them and cause an infection.

The condition, known as peri-implantitis, can damage the gums and gradually destroy the bone holding the implant in place. Researchers estimate that it affects 10% to 20% of dental implant patients.

For years, scientists have been trying to understand why these infections can be harder to treat than gum disease around natural teeth.

The Rutgers team looked beyond the bacteria to investigate whether the implant material itself could play a role.

They found that bacteria can form a layer on the implant's surface that slowly damages the titanium. This process can release microscopic titanium particles into the surrounding tissue.

These particles appear to disrupt the immune system's ability to fight infection.

When The Body's Defence System Goes Wrong

Our bodies have special immune cells called macrophages. Their job is to swallow and destroy bacteria.

But the researchers found that when these cells encounter titanium particles coated with bacterial toxins, they can struggle to do their job properly.

Instead of clearing the infection, the cells can remain in a state of prolonged inflammation. They release substances that damage the bone around the implant, while becoming less effective at fighting the bacteria.

In laboratory tests, immune cells exposed to titanium particles swallowed fewer than half as many bacteria as cells that had not encountered the particles.

In simple terms, the infection can weaken the body's defences while the body's own inflammatory response causes further damage.

This may help explain why antibiotics alone do not always solve the problem.

Scientists Find Possible Treatment Target

The researchers also identified a protein channel called TRPC1 that plays a role in this harmful response.

To test their findings, they studied genetically modified mice that lacked this channel. These animals developed smaller abscesses, showed lower levels of inflammation and were better able to fight the bacteria.

The results point to a possible new way to treat implant infections: Instead of relying only on antibiotics, doctors may one day be able to target the immune response that allows the infection to persist.

However, the research is still at an early stage. Results in mice do not guarantee that the same approach will work in people. The team is now investigating potential drugs that target the same process in human cells.

What This Means For People With Dental Implants

The findings do not mean that dental implants are unsafe. They remain a widely used and generally successful way to replace missing teeth.

But the study suggests that in some cases, the problem may involve more than bacteria alone. The interaction between bacteria, titanium particles and the immune system could also play an important role.

Regular dental check-ups and professional cleaning remain important for preventing and managing infections around implants.