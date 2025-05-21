Advertisement
Want To Live A Century? These Simple Daily Habits Might Be The Key

Lifestyle, social connections, and genetics influence longevity, with physical activity, and social engagement playing crucial roles.

Want To Live A Century? These Simple Daily Habits Might Be The Key
Lifestyle choices, strong social connections, and genetics are emerging as key factors.
Research shows lifestyle choices significantly impact lifespan.
Psychological resilience helps older adults reduce mortality risks.
Socially active individuals over 65 have a higher chance of longevity.

The pursuit of longevity has long fascinated humans. Research reveals that simple lifestyle choices, such as a balanced diet and regular exercise, strong social connections, and a touch of genetic luck, can significantly influence one's lifespan and overall well-being, offering a promising path to a longer, healthier life.

Psychological resilience to stress is crucial, with studies showing that older adults who exhibit this trait are less likely to die from any cause. Even brief interventions like eight weeks of regular yoga can improve psychological resilience, writes Bradley Elliott, Reader in Ageing Physiology, University of Westminster, for The Conversation.

Social connections also play a vital role, as socially active individuals over 65 are three times more likely to live five more years than those who are socially isolated. Strong social networks help alleviate stressors, enhancing longevity.

Genetics contribute to longevity, with naturally occurring mutations in genes associated with longevity being more common in long-lived individuals, according to The Conversation. However, genetics account for only 20-40% of lifespan, emphasising the importance of lifestyle choices.

Even with favourable genetics, chance events like cellular mutations and clot formation can impact health, reminding us that biology is complex and unpredictable, and no one is completely immune to life's uncertainties.

By incorporating regular physical activity, a balanced diet, adequate sleep, and effective stress management, individuals can significantly enhance their overall well-being and increase their chances of living a longer, healthier life, reducing the risk of chronic diseases and improving quality of life. This holistic approach promotes optimal health.

