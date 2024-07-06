Vaquita On The Brink: Population Plummets In Mexico's Gulf

Urgent and desperate conservation efforts are needed to save this species.

The world's most endangered marine mammal, the vaquita, is teetering on the edge of extinction. A recent survey revealed a devastating decline, with only 6-8 individuals spotted compared to 8-13 just a year ago.

These shy porpoises, found exclusively in Mexico's upper Gulf of California, face a constant threat from entanglement in illegal fishing gear.

Also Read | Wimbledon Uses AI To Combat Online Abuse Against Tennis Players

Despite their critical status, vaquitas remain shrouded in a bit of mystery. Their secretive nature, with most of their time spent underwater and a lack of flashy displays like jumps, makes precise population estimates challenging.

However, the complete absence of calves sighted during the latest survey paints a grim picture.

Also Read | Elon Musk Teases Mark Zuckerberg About His Viral Surf Video Of July 4th



Discovered as recently as the 1950s, these fascinating creatures boast unique physical features. Dark rings around their eyes and lips, along with a coat of varying grey tones, set them apart. Newborns are even more distinctive, sporting a darker overall coloration and a striking grey fringe.

Their preferred habitat lies in the Gulf's shallow near-shore waters, but they are quick to vanish when boats appear.

Conservation efforts are no longer a matter of urgency, but of desperation. Immediate action is needed to pull the vaquita back from the precipice of extinction.