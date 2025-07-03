What Kept Earth Boiling After The Great Dying? Scientists Reveal Mystery

A team of researchers believes they have understood why Earth remained in a state of extreme heat and harsh temperatures for 5 million years following the Great Dying.

The catastrophic event, which occurred 252 million years ago, wiped out nearly 90 per cent of all life on Earth, both on land and in the oceans, reported CNN.

According to the findings published in Nature, the Great Dying happened due to massive volcanic eruptions in the Siberian Traps. These volcanoes released huge amounts of carbon and other gases that made the situation worse, causing intense global warming.

The research showed the extreme heat in the atmosphere caused oceans to become acidic, ecosystems to collapse and massive deaths of marine and land-based plants and animals.

But scientists still do not know the exact reason behind global warming, even after volcanoes stopped erupting. Zhen Xu, a study author and a research fellow at the School of Earth and Environment at the University of Leeds, told CNN, "The level of warming is far beyond any other event."

Some believe the long-lasting heat after the Great Dying is connected to changes in the oceans, as extreme heat killed plankton, the tiny ocean creatures that usually absorb carbon dioxide from the air. So, without their existence, more carbon stayed in the atmosphere.

Others say the extreme heat is linked to a climate tipping point, as the Great Dying collapsed tropical forests.

Benjamin Mills, a study author and a professor of Earth system evolution at the University of Leeds, called the catastrophic event unique because "it's the only one in which the plants all die off."

To better understand, the Chinese geologists studied fossils and rock layers, created maps of plants and animals living before, during, and after the mass extinction. Their research confirmed that the reason behind Earth's extreme heat was due to the loss of vegetation, one of the best ways to absorb and store carbon dioxide. Mr Mills told CNN that once the forests die, you're changing the carbon cycle.

Michael Benton, a palaeontology professor at the University of Bristol, who wasn't part of the study, told CNN that the absence of forests really impacts the natural oxygen-carbon cycles. Without them, the carbon isn't buried properly, keeping high levels of it in the atmosphere over a prolonged period.

The study also warned that the Earth could face a similar disaster in the near future, as humans are now heating up the planet by burning fossil fuels. Scientists said that even if humans completely stopped releasing pollution that heats up the planet, the Earth might still not cool down. In fact, global warming may become even worse as natural systems like forests and oceans are already being damaged.