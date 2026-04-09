US Army Tests AI Chatbot To Guide Soldiers On Battlefield Decisions

The US Army is developing a new artificial intelligence chatbot designed to assist soldiers in combat situations, according to officials, according to Wired. The system, called Victor, is trained on data gathered from real missions, including lessons from the Ukraine-Russia War and past military operations. It aims to help troops quickly access practical knowledge during deployments.

Victor combines a discussion forum with an AI assistant known as VictorBot. Soldiers can ask questions about mission planning or equipment setup, and the chatbot provides answers while linking to relevant insights shared by other service members.

Alex Miller, the Army's chief technology officer, said the system is designed to make use of a vast pool of operational knowledge. He noted that more than 500 data sources have been used to train the model, with an emphasis on reducing errors by citing reliable information.

According to Wired, the project is being developed under the Army's Combined Arms Command, where officials say it could help prevent repeated mistakes across units. Plans are also underway to expand Victor's capabilities so that it can analyse images and videos in future.

The move reflects a wider push by the Pentagon to adopt AI technologies, particularly after the rise of tools like ChatGPT in recent years.

However, experts have raised concerns about the risks of using AI in military settings. Analysts warn that such systems could produce misleading or overly confident responses, which may affect decision making in sensitive situations.

Despite these concerns, officials suggest that AI is likely to play an increasingly important role in modern warfare, both on and off the battlefield.