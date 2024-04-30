'Universe's Mane Attraction': NASA's Webb Captures Mesmerising Pic Of Horsehead Nebula

The image shows part of the sky in the constellation Orion.

US Space Agency NASA regularly shares stunning images from our universe, leaving the space lovers mesmerised. NASA's social media handle is a treasure trove for those who love watching educational videos and fascinating images showcasing Earth and space. Now, in its recent post, the space agency delighted its Instagram followers with the sharpest infrared images to date of a zoomed-in portion of one of the most distinctive objects in our skies, the Horsehead Nebula, captured by James Webb Spac telescope.

The image shows part of the sky in the constellation Orion. Rising from turbulent waves of dust and gas is the Horsehead Nebula, otherwise known as Barnard 33, which resides roughly 1,300 light-years away, NASA said in a news release.

Born from the collapse of a vast interstellar cloud, the Horsehead Nebula is sculpted by the intense light from a nearby star. While the surrounding gas has been blown away, the densest pockets remain, forming the nebula's distinctive pillar. Astronomers predict this cosmic horse has about five million years left before succumbing to erosion.

Webb's keen eye focuses on the illuminated edge of the Horsehead's pinnacle. This region is a photodissociation region (PDR), where fierce ultraviolet light from young, massive stars interacts with dust and gas. This energetic radiation creates a warm, mostly neutral zone, shaping the chemistry of the nebula and acting as a powerful heat source.

Along with the picture, NASA wrote, "Formed from a collapsing interstellar cloud of material being illuminated by a nearby hot star. The nebula is a massive cloud of gas and dust; astronomers expect it to disintegrate within the next five million years, along with the gas clouds surrounding the Horsehead that have already dissipated. Until then, astronomers have found this region to be one of the best for studying how radiation from stars interacts with interstellar matter."

