'When It All Went Dark': Stunning Total Solar Eclipse Visuals Flood X

Thousands marvelled at the breathtaking sight of the moon passing between the Earth and the Sun

The total solar eclipse on Monday left people in awe as it swept across North America, enchanting viewers in Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

While thousands marvelled at the breathtaking sight of the moon passing between the Earth and the Sun, casting a temporary shadow over the land, those in India missed out on the experience.

Despite the geographical limitation, people around the world shared their own stunning pictures of the eclipse on X, formerly Twitter, capturing the stunning visuals of this rare event.

An X user, Marques Brownlee, described the event as "the coolest thing I've ever seen," sharing two pictures of the eclipse. One provided a distant view of the eclipse, while the other offered a zoomed-out version of the same.

10/10 that was the coolest thing I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/X2pgrfinbq — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) April 8, 2024

Photographer Gabe Wasylko from Cleveland, Ohio, shared a breathtaking image of the eclipse capturing the sun's corona above the Terminal Tower building, with a flag fluttering in the wind.

The Total Solar Eclipse in Cleveland, OH pic.twitter.com/73epVTuBpX — Gabe Wasylko (@GabeWasylko) April 8, 2024

Space enthusiast Rami Ammoun, who has a telescope, according to his X bio, shared several stunning eclipse photos where the moon appeared vividly clear and tinged with blue hues. “The Total Solar Eclipse minutes ago,” he wrote as caption.

Another user, Brad Stutzman shared a breathtaking picture of the eclipse, with the caption, “Happy Solar Eclipse Day!”

Fox 40 Chief Meteorologist Mark Tarello shared an awe-inspiring picture of Earth from space, showing the shadow of the eclipse extending across the southwest United States and the Pacific Ocean. The photo, credited to NOAA, offers a stunning view of the rare celestial phenomenon.

WOW! The view from space by satellite is showing the eclipse shadow now across the southwest United States & Pacific Ocean. #SolarEclipsepic.twitter.com/7V1lF9pxTO — Mark Tarello (@mark_tarello) April 8, 2024

Masroor H. Bukhari, an experienced astrophysicist, shared a few images of the rare event. Among them, two were of the eclipse credited to Intuitive Machines and NASA, which showed solar streaks. Mr Bukhari also shared an image showcasing the Milky Way's arm hovering over the Earth.

Two astounding images of today's solar eclipse, the first from Intuitive Machines and the other one from NASA showing the solar streaks. Plus an image of the Milky Way's one arm over the earth. ????#Eclipse2024#TotalEclipse#SolarEclipse#TotalSolarEclipse#Eclipse… pic.twitter.com/BnR2TswNui — Masroor H. Bukhari (@MasroorBukhari) April 9, 2024

Photographer Alex Farmer shared an incredible timelapse video of the eclipse, showing the transformation from daylight to totality, where darkness envelops the landscape, before gradually transitioning back to brightness.

When it all went dark for the 2024 total solar eclipse in Cleveland, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/l4w9ZZAy3c — Alex Farmer (@alexfarmerphoto) April 8, 2024

Photojournalist Gary Hershorn shared a striking image of the eclipsed sun passing behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City. The photo captured the iconic landmark silhouetted against the solar phenomenon.

Photographer Trevor Mahlmann shared breathtaking visuals of solar prominence during the eclipse. Solar prominence is a large, bright, gaseous feature that extends outward from the sun's surface into the corona. “Holy moly, captured so many solar prominences today during the eclipse,” he shared on X.

Holy moly, captured so many solar prominences today during the eclipse! pic.twitter.com/SVZgoXDc4p — ????Trevor Mahlmann???? (@TrevorMahlmann) April 8, 2024

The next total solar eclipse will take place on August 12, 2026, with the totality limited to Greenland, Iceland, Spain, Russia, and some parts of Portugal.