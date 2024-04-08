Google Marks Total Solar Eclipse With Animation: Here's How It Works

Total Solar Eclipse: A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun,

As earth is set to witness total solar eclipse today, Google marked this astronomical phenomenon with an animation. The total solar eclipse will only be visible in parts of Mexico, Canada, and the United States.

In the animation, Google users who search about the total solar eclipse can see a graphic overlay depicting the phenomena: the moment when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, revealing just the sun's outermost layer called the corona.

How can you see Google's total solar eclipse animation?

To see the animation one can type the following into the search engine at google.com:

April 8 eclipse

Eclipse 2024

Solar eclipse

Solar eclipse 2024

Total Solar Eclipse

What is a Solar Eclipse?

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, thereby obscuring the view of the Sun from a small part of Earth, totally or partially.

When is the total solar eclipse?

The total solar eclipse of 2024 will occur on April 8.

How to watch it Online

One can experience the total solar eclipse with NASA. Watch live broadcasts featuring views from various locations along the path, expert analysis, live demonstrations, and additional captivating content. The space agency will start its live stream on April 8 at 5:00 pm GMT (10:30 pm IST) and continue until 8:00 pm GMT (1:30 am IST).