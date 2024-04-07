Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Will This Rare Celestial Event Be Visible In India?

Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Skywatchers are all set to witness one of the biggest celestial phenomena

Total Solar Eclipse 2024: The total solar eclipse is set to occur on Monday, April 8. This rare celestial event occurs when the Moon is closer to Earth and passes directly between the Earth and the Sun, blocking sunlight and casting a shadow on Earth's surface. It will be the first solar eclipse of 2024 after the world witnessed the first Lunar Eclipse of 2024 on March 25.

According to scientists, the total solar eclipse is expected to cause some unusual phenomena including several earthly disturbances and changes in the behaviour of animals. A recent study even found that clouds activity is altered by eclipses as shallow cumulus clouds were observed vanishing when the moon obscured the sun.

The eclipse is set to traverse North America, making its ways over Mexico, the United States and Canada.

Total Solar Eclipse 2024? When it be visible in India?

The first solar eclipse of 2024 will not be visible in India. However, the rare celestial event will be visible in parts of North America.

According to reports, India will only witness a solar eclipse in 2031. The Annular Solar Eclipse will fall on May 21, 2031, and will be a 'ring of fire' eclipse.

Duration of Total Solar Eclipse 2024

The whole event will take about two and a half hours, but totality will only last about four minutes. As per NASA, the peak spectacle is expected to last for up to 4 minutes and 27 seconds in the path of total darkness.



