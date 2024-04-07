Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Strange Things That Might Happen During The Rare Celestial Event

During a solar eclipse, animals can become confused, and nocturnal animals may awaken and become active

Skywatchers are all set to witness one of the biggest celestial phenomena of 2024 - the total Solar Eclipse on April 8. A total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon is closer to Earth than average and passes directly between the Earth and the Sun, blocking sunlight and casting a shadow on Earth's surface. The eclipse is set to traverse North America, making its way over Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

According to scientists and experts, the rare event is expected to cause some unusual phenomena including several earthly disturbances and changes in the behaviour of animals.

''When darkness sweeps across the landscape during a total solar eclipse, unusual things start happening,'' NASA noted in a press release.

Here are a few strange things that might happen during the event:

1. Scrambled radio waves

As per NASA, solar eclipses can have a noticeable impact on the structure and dynamics of Earth's upper atmosphere. Since the ionosphere contains charged particles (ions and electrons) and is responsible for reflecting and refracting radio waves, changes to the ionosphere can also affect radio communications and navigation systems.

"Disturbances in this layer can cause issues with GPS and communications," said Kelly Korreck, the eclipse program manager at NASA headquarters.

2. Abrupt Changes in Weather

During the total eclipse, the temperature can suddenly drop several degrees and the wind can change direction. A 2016 study found that an eclipse of any kind can cause the wind to start blowing in another direction.

''When sunlight fades at twilight, we always notice how things start to cool down. The same is true for the temporary dimming during a total solar eclipse,'' NASA explained. The eclipse could also spark thunderstorms.

3. Startling animal behaviours

During a solar eclipse, animals can become confused, and nocturnal animals may awaken and become active due to a disruption of their internal clocks. Some pets may just curl up for a nap while others may act anxious. Animals with a history of anxiety may exhibit behaviours such as whining, pacing, panting, or hiding, as per Fox40.

Previously too, strange animal behaviour has been noted during eclipses: Giraffes have been seen galloping, while roosters and crickets can start crowing and chirping.

''Fooled by the false dusk, birds stop singing, crickets start chirping, and bees return to their hives,'' NASA noted. Humans can also be emotionally affected by these events.

When things get dark during a total solar eclipse, animals start to do interesting things!

The Eclipse Soundscapes project invites people of all backgrounds/abilities to "sense" the April 8th solar eclipse and help study ecosystem impacts. Learn more: https://t.co/G0nRU95osW — NASA Citizen Science (@DoNASAScience) February 21, 2024

4. Nature might go silent

The sudden darkness can make several birds and animals fall silent. Speaking to ABC News, Angela Speck, professor of physics and astronomy at the University of Texas at San Antonio, said that birds will start to flock about 20 minutes from totality, while some will quiet down. Farm animals, like cows and chickens, will walk back to the barn because they think it is now nighttime. Bees will also stop buzzing during totality and return to their hives.

5. Baily's beads and Diamond Ring

If the eclipse is viewed with appropriate eye protection, sky gazers might notice a sliver of light around the moon's edge that appears beaded, like a necklace. This phenomenon, known as 'Baily's beads' is caused by sunlight interacting with the moon's uneven topography.

Skywatchers can also attempt to observe a rare "double diamond ring" when two prominent points of sunlight appear at the edge of the moon. Both of these phenomena can only be seen in the path of totality - a band where the moon's shadow will be cast on the Earth.

6. Celestial Guests

As the moon causes the day to turn to night, the darkness will reveal the stars in the sky as well as a few planets. The eclipse will make it easy to spot Venus and Jupiter, which will be in a similar area of the sky as the sun on April 8. As per Space.com, Venus, located around 15 degrees to the west of the sun, and Jupiter, 30 degrees east, may be visible to those looking afield in the sky during the eclipse.

The celestial alignment will also reveal the corona, the area of hot gas that surrounds the sun, as per Accuweather.

7. Shadow bands

One of the rare phenomena to look for during the total solar eclipse is shadow bands. Shadow bands are unusual shadows that can be seen on the ground and buildings during an eclipse.

''Shadow bands are thin, wavy lines of alternating light and dark that can be seen moving and undulating in parallel on plain-coloured surfaces immediately before and after a total solar eclipse,'' NASA said.