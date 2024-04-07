Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Do's And Don'ts To Follow During The Eclipse

The total solar eclipse won't be visible to skywatchers in India.
The total solar eclipse on April 8 will be the biggest astronomical event of the year. The total darkening of the sky, also known as totality, will be visible across a 185-kilometre stretch between Mexico, the US, and Canada. As many as 18 different US States will also get to see it. However, it won't be visible to skywatchers in India.
A total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon and the Sun are on the same plane, and the Moon is at such a distance from the Earth that it covers the Sun for a brief period. Unlike a partial solar eclipse, it is usually visible from a smaller strip of land.
The solar eclipse is scheduled to start at 9:12 pm IST on April 8, reach totality at 10:08 pm and conclude at 2:22 am on April 9, 2024. Totality is expected to strike the Pacific coast of Mexico first, at approximately 11:07 am PDT, and exit Maine at approximately 1:30 pm PDT.
Here is a list of do's and don'ts to follow during the solar eclipse:
- According to NASA, people need to carry specialised eye protection gear to view the Sun during this time.
- Regular sunglasses are not safe for viewing the eclipse. People are advised to wear safe solar viewing glasses or use a safe handheld solar viewer at all times.
- Do not look at the Sun through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device while wearing eclipse glasses or using a handheld solar viewer. This can cause eye injury, according to the space agency.
- Drive with your headlights on during the eclipse.
- Do not allow children to watch the solar eclipse without parental supervision.
- While clicking a picture, make sure you have a filter to protect your eyes and the device.
