Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Do's And Don'ts To Follow During The Eclipse

The total solar eclipse won't be visible to skywatchers in India.

The total solar eclipse on April 8 will be the biggest astronomical event of the year. The total darkening of the sky, also known as totality, will be visible across a 185-kilometre stretch between Mexico, the US, and Canada. As many as 18 different US States will also get to see it. However, it won't be visible to skywatchers in India.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon and the Sun are on the same plane, and the Moon is at such a distance from the Earth that it covers the Sun for a brief period. Unlike a partial solar eclipse, it is usually visible from a smaller strip of land.

The solar eclipse is scheduled to start at 9:12 pm IST on April 8, reach totality at 10:08 pm and conclude at 2:22 am on April 9, 2024. Totality is expected to strike the Pacific coast of Mexico first, at approximately 11:07 am PDT, and exit Maine at approximately 1:30 pm PDT.

Here is a list of do's and don'ts to follow during the solar eclipse:

According to NASA, people need to carry specialised eye protection gear to view the Sun during this time. Regular sunglasses are not safe for viewing the eclipse. People are advised to wear safe solar viewing glasses or use a safe handheld solar viewer at all times. Do not look at the Sun through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device while wearing eclipse glasses or using a handheld solar viewer. This can cause eye injury, according to the space agency. Drive with your headlights on during the eclipse. Do not allow children to watch the solar eclipse without parental supervision. While clicking a picture, make sure you have a filter to protect your eyes and the device.



