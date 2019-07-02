Total Solar Eclipse 2019 Today: Where To Watch Surya Grahan LIVE Stream

Solar eclipse should never be looked without proper eye protection.

Total Solar Eclipse 2019 will be visible on July 2 in South America, Pacific region and parts of Chile and Argentina just before the sunset. It will not be visible in India, but can be seen online through LIVE streaming platforms. According to timeanddate.com, the Coordinated Universal Time or UTC time for the solar eclipse or surya grahan will be 4:55 p.m. to 9:50 p.m. (UTC) on July 2. A point to remember is that solar eclipse should never be looked without proper eye protection. Proper eclipse glasses or an eclipse projector should be used to watch the solar eclipse or surya grahan. A solar eclipse happens when the moon casts a shadow on the Earth, fully or partially blocking the sun's light in some areas. The solar eclipse's totality is expected to last for 4 minutes and 33 seconds, making it longer than the same solar event that occurred in 2017.



Here's where you can watch the Solar Eclipse/ Surya Grahan 2019 LIVE Stream:

In those places where the solar eclipse 2019 will not be visible, one can watch it LIVE stream from the comfort of their homes on the following places:

NASA

NASA has partnered with the Exploratorium in San Francisco to bring live views to people across the world of a total solar eclipse. You can watch it LIVE on NASA TV here.

This will include the following:

Live views from telescopes in Vicuna, Chile, presented without audio, from 3 to 6 p.m. (EDT) on July 2 or 12:30 am to 3:30 a.m. (IST) on July 3.

A one-hour program with live commentary in English from 4 to 5 p.m. (EDT) on July 2, or 1:30 a.m. to 2:30 am (IST)

A one-hour program with live commentary in Spanish from 4 to 5 p.m. (EDT) on July 2, or 1:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. (IST).

Exploratorium museum of San Francisco

On Exploratorium museum of San Francisco's website, the LIVE broadcast will begin from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m., PDT or 1:30 a.m to 2:30 a.m. (IST) The Exploratorium will be sending a team to NSF's Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile, in the path of totality, to film this phenomenon live and broadcast it to hundreds of countries and millions of people around the world.

You can also it on Exploratorium website and also on Android and iOS app for Exploratorium.

Time and Date

Norway-based site Time and Date, which tracks global time zones, will also live stream the upcoming total solar eclipse. You can watch the solar eclipse live streaming here.

The next solar eclipse or surya grahan is expected in December 2020.

