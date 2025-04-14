'Toothpaste-Like' Battery That Can Take Any Shape Developed By Scientists

Scientists in Sweden have invented a new "toothpaste-texture" type battery that can take any shape which could potentially change the way the next-generation wearable gadgets, medical devices and robots are developed.

Previous attempts to manufacture stretchable batteries have been based on developing rubbery composite materials that can be stretched out or connections that slide on each other. However, in most instances, a large battery with more active materials meant thicker electrodes which contributed to higher rigidity.

Researchers at Linkoping University set out to solve this problem and came up with a novel solution. The scientists based their malleable battery on conductive plastics and lignin, a sustainable byproduct from paper production.

"Here, we've solved that problem, and we're the first to show that capacity is independent of rigidity," said Aiman Rahmanudin, co-author of the study, published in the journal Science.

"The texture is a bit like toothpaste. The material can, for instance, be used in a 3D printer to shape the battery as you please. This opens up for a new type of technology," he added.

Also Read | Say Goodbye To Implants And Fillings? Scientists Grow Human Teeth In Lab For First Time

Sustainable material

Up until now, stretchable batters have relied on rare, environmentally damaging materials to function.

"Since the materials in the battery are conjugated polymers and lignin, the raw materials are abundant," said Mohsen Mohammadi, a postdoctoral fellow who led the research.

A prototype built by the team can be recharged and discharged over 500 times and still maintain its performance. It can also be stretched to double the length and still work just as well.

"With the highly deformable nature of the fluids, form factor-free battery configurations can be achieved that are highly suited for integration in next-generation wearable devices," the study highlighted.

Though in its current form, the battery is far from ready for industrial use. It can only store 1 volt, which is less than eight per cent of the voltage of a standard car battery. However, the scientists argue that their breakthrough in flexibility could be married to increased voltage through the use of commonly available metals, like zinc or manganese.