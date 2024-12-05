This Type Of Chocolate Could Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk By 21%

In the Indian subcontinent, chocolate is often seen as a sweet indulgence, typically classified as confectionery alongside candies and sugary treats. While most people enjoy it for its taste and texture, the idea that chocolate could offer health benefits might sound unbelievable to many, especially when linked to diabetes prevention.

However, a recent study sheds light on the potential health perks of dark chocolate. Researchers discovered that individuals who regularly opt for dark chocolate instead of milk chocolate could reduce their risk of developing type 2 diabetes by up to 21%.

As per the study conducted by researchers of Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, increased consumption of dark, but not milk, chocolate was associated with a lower risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Increased consumption of milk, but not dark chocolate, was associated with long-term weight gain. Further randomised controlled trials are needed to replicate these findings and further explore the mechanisms.

"We were surprised by the clear split between dark and milk chocolate's impact on diabetes risk and long-term weight management," said corresponding author Qi Sun, associate professor in the Departments of Nutrition and Epidemiology.

"Even though dark and milk chocolate have similar levels of calories and saturated fat, it appears that the rich polyphenols in dark chocolate might offset the effects of saturated fat and sugar on weight gain and diabetes. It's an intriguing difference that's worth exploring more."

The authors pointed out that the findings might not hold true for people who consume a lot of chocolate and that the participants' chocolate intake was modest in comparison to previously documented national norms.