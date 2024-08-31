This Blood Test Accurately Detects Fatal Brain Cancers In 60 Minutes

The test is more accurate than existing methods.

Scientists have created a novel method for detecting brain cancer that is faster and less invasive than typical surgical biopsies. The newly developed 'liquid biopsy' uses only 100 microlitres of blood and can detect biomarkers associated with glioblastoma-the most prevalent and lethal type of brain tumour-in just one hour.

The test, which is more accurate than any known approach for detecting glioblastoma, is described by its researchers as having "near turn-key functionality." A team of researchers from the University of Notre Dame in the United States collaborated with Australian scientists to develop the new approach. While still in its early stages, this proof of concept marks a huge step forward in brain cancer diagnosis.

According to a release by University Of Notre Dam, the average glioblastoma patient survives 12-18 months after diagnosis. The crux of the diagnostic is a biochip that uses electrokinetic technology to detect biomarkers, or active Epidermal Growth Factor Receptors (EGFRs), which are overexpressed in certain cancers such as glioblastoma and found in extracellular vesicles.

"Extracellular vesicles or exosomes are unique nanoparticles secreted by cells. They are big - 10 to 50 times bigger than a molecule - and they have a weak charge. Our technology was specifically designed for these nanoparticles, using their features to our advantage," said Hsueh-Chia Chang, the Bayer Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at Notre Dame and lead author of the study about the diagnostic published in Communications Biology.

The challenge for researchers was two-fold: to develop a process that could distinguish between active and non-active EGFRs, and create a diagnostic technology that was sensitive yet selective in detecting active EGFRs on extracellular vesicles from blood samples.