5 Blood Tests Every Woman Needs To Track For Real Health Insights: Nutritionist

Ever looked at your blood test report, seen everything marked "normal," and still felt off? You are not alone. Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary is calling out the hidden gaps in how we read our lab results. In a recent Instagram video, she explains how standard lab ranges might actually be covering up real health issues, especially in women. "Because most lab ranges aren't based on what's healthy, they're based on an average," she says, pointing to a crucial yet often overlooked truth.

She continues, "And where are those averages coming from? They come from people who are already tired, inflamed and unwell because these are the people who are actually going to get their blood work done, right?"

According to Rashi, laboratories like LabCorp, Quest, Mayo Clinic, ThyroCare, SRL, or even Metropolis in India build their reference ranges from sick populations. She explains, "So when your results say that your thyroid or B12 is normal but you still feel off, that's not something in your head, it's just because the system is broken. Look, you're being compared to the average, not the optimal."

What is the solution? "You have to stop chasing normal, start looking for optimal reference ranges and use functional medicine reference ranges because those are more accurate. The ones that actually reflect real well-being," says the nutritionist.

She then highlights five basic blood tests that every woman needs to track with their optimal ranges. "These ranges are policy-based, requiring long-term data, expert consensus & time-consuming regulatory approval," she says. "This rigorous process means they're slow to catch up to newer research, real-world clinical results & what many practitioners actually see working for patients in real life."

5 Essential blood tests for women

1. Fasting insulin

As per Rashi, it "detects early insulin resistance even if your glucose is normal." The optimal range is ideally between < 4-6 uIU/mL for optimal metabolic and hormonal function. She suggests to start paying attention if it is above 8.

2. TSH (Thyroid Stimulating Hormone)

"Even borderline thyroid issues can affect periods, mood, metabolism, and fertility," she mentions, adding, "Symptoms often appear even when TSH is still considered 'normal' by labs." The optimal range is 1.0-2.2 mIU/L.

3. Progesterone & estrogen (estradiol)

She tells, "These hormones need to be in the right ratio - not just individually 'normal' - especially during the luteal phase," further highlighting that the progesterone for the mid-luteal phase. Going as per the cycle, she elaborates -

The optimal range of Progesterone on Days 19-21 of a 28-day menstruation cycle should be 22-25 ng/mL, as it is optimal for ovulation and hormone balance.

The optimal range of Estradiol on Days 2-4 of the cycle should be 30-50 pg/mL. She mentions that this is considered a healthy baseline, as too high ranges mean estrogen dominance, while too low leads to poor ovulation or low reserves.

The ideal ratio between Progesterone and Estrogen (Pg/E2) is 300-500:1, she says, adding, "Please don't calculate this from the above tests, this is a separate test." "I know serum ranges are not accurate & when required we do offer DUTCH plus test on the ONE Program."

4. HbA1c (Glycated Haemoglobin)

Rashi clarifies that this reflects average blood sugar levels over 3 months, which is helpful even in lean PCOS, fatigue, or weight issues. The optimal range is < 5.4%. But when correlated with Insulin & HOMA IR, which is linked to early insulin resistance, even a range of 5.5-5.6% is considered good.

5. Prolactin

She tells, "Check this if you've ruled out everything & struggling to lose weight and deal with symptoms like low mood, depression like symptoms, irregular periods or acne. Elevated prolactin can mess with ovulation, libido, and thyroid hormone conversion," adding, "Even slight elevations can interfere with cycle regularity." The optimal range is < 15 ng/mL for women not pregnant or breastfeeding.

In the concluding note, the nutritionist suggests referring to these ranges the next time you get your labs done.

