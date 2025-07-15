Study Reveals How Many Minutes You Should Walk Every Day To Avoid Back Pain

A new study has revealed the exact number of minutes an individual needs to walk every day to prevent chronic back pain. The population-based study published in JAMA Network Open found that people who walked over 78 minutes a day on average significantly reduced their risk of developing chronic back pain.

Researchers analysed over 11,000 participants aged 20 years or older in Norway over several years. The participants wore an accelerometer on their right thigh and lower back to measure how much they walked throughout the day and at what pace. Afterwards, chronic back pain was reported if any low back pain lasted more than three months.

The results showed that those walking between 78 and 100 minutes a day on average had a 13 per cent lower risk of developing chronic back pain than those who walked less than 78 minutes a day.

"Walking for more than 100 minutes per day was associated with a 23 per cent lower risk of chronic low back pain compared with walking less than 78 minutes per day," the study added.

Researchers said people who walked at a higher intensity also saw benefits, but these were less pronounced.

"Our findings suggest that daily walking volume is more important than mean walking intensity in reducing the risk of chronic lower back pain," it stated.

"These findings suggest that policies and public health strategies promoting walking could help to reduce the occurrence of chronic lower back pain."

The study findings are important as lower back pain has become an increasingly common ailment in individuals with a sedentary lifestyle, especially office goers who spend their days slumped over computers or in front of screens.

Gluteus medius tendinosis, commonly known as "dead butt syndrome," is a disorder marked by a weak or inactive gluteus medius muscle. It is frequently brought on by extended sitting, driving, or excessive screen time. Sluggish glutes can result in other muscles and joints, especially in the lower back and knees, picking up the slack

As per a 2022 study, the prevalence of low back pain in the Indian population was higher compared to global and other ethnic populations. The condition was more widespread in women, the rural population and elementary workers.