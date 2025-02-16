Study Reveals Cancer Risk Could Be Determined Even Before You're Born

A new study has sensationally claimed that the risk of developing cancer might be established even before birth while the fetus is in the womb. While cancer is often considered a disease of ageing and genetics, this study, conducted by the Van Andel Institute in Michigan, US and published in the journal Nature Cancer, points to the importance of developmental epigenetics.

The age-old philosophy has been that cancer risk increases as people age, owing to the accumulation of DNA damage and other factors. However, not every abnormal cell goes on to become cancer and in recent years, scientists have identified other influences, such as epigenetic errors, as additional contributors to cancer.

In this particular study, the researchers identified two epigenetic states - patterns of gene programming - that affected cancer risk in genetically modified mice. While one state is associated with a lower lifetime risk, the other is associated with a higher lifetime risk.

"If cancer does develop in the lower risk state, it is more likely to be a liquid tumor, such as leukemia or lymphoma. If cancer develops in the higher risk state, it is more likely to be a solid tumor, such as lung or prostate cancer," the study highlighted.

Study findings

The research conducted on mice showed that gene TRIM28 could lead to one of these two epigenetic patterns on cancer-related genes. These patterns are set during development, indicating that cancer risk might not just be a matter of genetic mutations accumulated over time, but also of early developmental programming.

"Because most cancers occur later in life and are understood as diseases of mutation, or genetics, there hasn't been a deep focus on how development might shape cancer risk. Our findings change that," said J Andrew Pospisilik, director of the Center for Epigenetics at the Van Andel Institute.

Despite the groundbreaking findings, scientists associated with the study said further research was required to develop new avenues in terms of treatment.