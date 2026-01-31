Study Reveals Romans Used Human Faeces As Medicine 1,900 Years Ago

A surprising discovery by Turkish researchers has revealed that ancient Romans may have used human faeces for medicinal purposes. A 1,900-year-old Roman vial, found in western Turkey, provides what could be the first direct chemical evidence of this unusual remedy, according to a study published in the Journal of Archaeological Science. This vial, called an anguenterium-a small glass bottle traditionally used to hold perfume or medicine-was discovered by archaeologist Senker Atila from Sivas Cumhuriyet University in a storage room at the Bergama Museum, reported NYPost.

He found "dark brown fragments" inside the bottle, prompting a deeper examination. The vial reportedly came from a tomb in the ancient city of Pergamon, a major medical center in the second and third centuries.

Despite its contents, there was no odor when the bottle was opened. Atila explained that the bottle had remained undiscovered in the collection, so he decided to thoroughly examine it.

The research team analysed the residue using gas chromatography-mass spectrometry, a technique that separates complex mixtures and identifies their molecules. This analysis revealed biomarkers, indicating that the substance was indeed human faeces. Additionally, it also contained an aromatic compound called carvacrol, which is present in herbs like thyme.

Atila confirmed that the vial contained "human faeces mixed with thyme," which closely resembled the medicinal formulations described in ancient medical texts. According to the study, the vial provides "the first direct chemical evidence of the medicinal use of faeces in Greco-Roman antiquity."

The research revealed that such treatments were used for various ailments, such as infections, inflammation, and reproductive problems. By comparing the sample with ancient texts, the team found that the mixture was consistent with treatments described by the Roman physician Galen, considered a pioneer of Western pharmacology.

Galen reportedly recommended the use of herbs and other aromatic substances to mask the odor of these faeces-based remedies, making them easier for patients to take. The study makes it clear that these practices were not merely theoretical, but were actually applied in medical treatment.

According to the researchers, these findings are very close to the formulations described by Galen and other classical authors, making it clear that such treatments were practiced not only in texts but also in real life.

This discovery also shows that substances considered unclean today were once valued as medicinal ingredients in ancient medicine.