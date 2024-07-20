Study Links Eyelash Extensions To Increased Risk Of Eye Infections

Experts warn about the hidden dangers of eyelash extensions.

The idea that lash extensions are popular right now is an understatement. Lashes and extensions are generally well-liked for many reasons. They might be a terrific solution to sculpt the eyes and maintain thick, full lashes without the need for makeup for a long time when placed by a skilled and cautious expert. However, there is a less glamorous aspect to this beauty procedure that may give rise to grave health issues.

According to a study published in the Journal of the Royal Society Interface, ultra-long, thick eyelashes are fashionable but pose health risks. Natural eyelashes protect the eyes from bacteria, viruses, and airborne particles. Extensions, made from materials like silk, mink, or nylon, are glued to each lash, which can cause irritation and allergic reactions. Proper application is crucial, as mishaps like glueing eyelids together have occurred. Eyelash glue should never touch the eye's surface due to potential harm.

According to One study, over 60% of women experienced keratoconjunctivitis after using eyelash adhesive, and 40% had allergic reactions. Some adhesives contain formaldehyde, a carcinogen, with 75% of professional and some consumer glues testing positive. Common complications include blepharitis, styes, and lash mite infestations due to poor hygiene. Eyelash serums, particularly those with prostaglandin, have gained popularity for enhancing natural lashes, originating from glaucoma treatments that incidentally promoted lash growth.

According to a report by The Metro, the eyelash extension market was valued at $1.36 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $2.31 billion by 2028. And according to a recent poll, eyelash extensions are one of the top beauty treatments requested by consumers; for example, there was a 795% increase in searches for Russian lashes in 2019.