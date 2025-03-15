Study Finds Link Between Sugary Drinks And Increased Risk Of Oral Cancer

A recent study by the University of Washington, published Thursday, discovered that women who consumed at least one sugar-sweetened beverage daily had a nearly five times higher chance of developing oral cancer compared to those who avoided sugary drinks.

The study is particularly significant as cases of oral cavity cancer are rising rapidly, especially among younger individuals who do not smoke or drink and have no other clear risk factors. Researchers suggest that diet might be playing a role in this alarming increase.

Oral cavity cancer was once primarily linked to older men exposed to common cancer risks such as tobacco, alcohol, and betel nut chewing. However, with the decline in smoking, cases related to tobacco use have been falling, particularly in Western countries.

This new research highlights the potential health risks associated with regular consumption of sugary drinks, especially in light of the increasing trend in oral cancer cases.

In 2020, more than 355,000 new cases of oral cavity cancer were diagnosed worldwide, leading to nearly 177,000 deaths. However, the most alarming trend is the rise in cases among non-smokers, particularly younger White women. The cause behind this increase remains unclear, with human papillomavirus (HPV), a common infection spread through sexual contact, ruled out as a factor.

A recent study by the University of Washington, published in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery, found a significant association between high consumption of sugary soft drinks and an increased risk of oral cancer in women who were otherwise considered low-risk, regardless of their smoking or drinking habits.

While sugar-sweetened beverages have been previously linked to colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers, their potential connection to head and neck cancers had not been explored until now.

According to Dr Brittany Barber, the lead author of the study and assistant professor of otolaryngology head and neck surgery at the University of Washington School of Medicine, these findings could open a new avenue in understanding the causes of oral cancer, particularly in low-risk women.

"Oral cavity cancer is less common than breast or colon cancer, with an annual incidence of approximately 4-4.3 cases per 100,000. However, the incidence of oral cavity cancer is increasing in non-smoking, non-drinking women," Barber said.