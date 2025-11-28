Meteor Showers To Eclipses: The Big Sky Events From Late 2025 To 2026

People around the world can expect an exciting time in the sky from late 2025 to early 2026. With bright meteor showers, important planetary moments and a major lunar eclipse ahead, the coming months offer many reasons to step outside and enjoy the night sky.

The year will conclude with a supermoon on December 24th, when the full moon will appear slightly larger and brighter due to its closer proximity to Earth. Jupiter and Saturn will be easily visible in the evening sky during the long, clear winter nights.

The Geminid meteor shower, known for its bright streaks, will remain active in dark skies through mid-December.

Early 2026

The new year will begin with a special event for skywatchers. Jupiter will reach opposition on January 10th, when it will appear its brightest of the year and will be visible all night.

Opposition means Jupiter will be directly opposite the sun as viewed from Earth, making it easier to see.

The first significant event of 2026 will occur on March 3rd, a total lunar eclipse. It is also known as the Blood Moon, as the moon appears to have a reddish hue as it passes through Earth's shadow.

Mid-2026

A close conjunction will bring Jupiter and Venus very close together in the evening sky, creating a captivating sight.

A total solar eclipse will be the year's biggest daytime event, when the Moon will completely cover the Sun in a thin path.

The Perseid meteor shower in mid-August and the Geminids in December will continue their annual dazzling displays.

Winter 2026

Saturn will reach opposition on October 4, making its rings and larger moons more clearly visible. Jupiter and Mars will appear very close together on November 16, providing a spectacular opportunity to view two bright planets together.