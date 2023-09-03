Solar Storm To Hit Earth Today, May Spark Auroras And Power Cuts

The September 3 event is forecast only to be a level one storm

The National Weather Service's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) has issued a Geomagnetic Storm watch for Earth for Sunday, September 3. However, it is unlikely to pose any threat to life on the planet as it has been classified as G-1 and is expected to be a mild geomagnetic storm. The storm is likely to cause some stunning aurora displays along with minor disruptions in electrical grids, navigation, and communication systems.

As per Spaceweather.com, a minor G1-class geomagnetic storm began on September 2nd as Earth was hit by a high-speed stream of solar wind. However, this storm is unrelated to two Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) approaching Earth. A CME associated with a filament eruption left the sun late in the afternoon of August 30, and another one launched on September 1st. The arrival of those CMEs on September 3 could extend the current storm and possibly enhance it to a category G2 storm.

''A G1 Watch is in effect for the 3 Sep UTC-day. A CME erupted from the Sun on 30 Aug and it is likely arrival at Earth will occur, with G1 storm levels probable as early as the evening of 2 Sep EDT (3 Sep UTC-day),'' NOAA Space Weather tweeted.

A G1 Watch is in effect for the 3 Sep UTC-day. A CME erupted from the Sun on 30 Aug and it is likely an arrival at Earth will occur, with G1 storm levels probable as early as the evening of 2 Sep EDT (3 Sep UTC-day). Visit https://t.co/9n7phHbDdS for more info. pic.twitter.com/tukpWerSsJ — NOAA Space Weather (@NWSSWPC) August 31, 2023

According to SWPC, Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) are large expulsions of plasma and magnetic field from the Sun's corona. They can eject billions of tons of coronal material and carry an embedded magnetic field that is stronger than the background solar wind interplanetary magnetic field (IMF) strength. CMEs travel outward from the Sun at speeds ranging from slower than 250 kilometers per second (km/s) to as fast as near 3000 km/s.

Meanwhile, a geomagnetic storm refers to the disruptions to the Earth's magnetic field caused by solar emissions. The intensity of solar storms is graded on a scale of G1 to G5. G1 storms are the weakest on the scale and can occur on a regular basis, numerous times each month.

The G1 geomagnetic storm is unlikely to cause any damage to life on Earth but can still affect power grids and impact some satellite functions such as those used for GPS systems and mobile devices.

G5 storms are the most intense and occur rarely. The Carrington Event was the greatest solar storm ever recorded, and it happened in 1859.

"During extreme events, charged solar particles can even damage spacecraft electronics, disrupt GPS signals, and knock out power grids on Earth. During the most intense solar storm in history, the Carrington Event of 1859, telegraph clerks reported sparks flying off their machines, setting documents ablaze," Space.com said.