Scientists Reveal Simple Yet Effective Method To Cut Alcohol Intake

A recent study suggests that combining the warning about alcohol-related cancer risks with tracking each drink consumed is an effective way to reduce alcohol intake. The study found that emphasising the cancer connection while encouraging drink-counting significantly helps curb excessive drinking. Among other health problems, an excessive intake of alcohol tends to cause premature death and heart disease, digestive difficulties, and a higher risk of dementia. This dual approach offers a practical and effective strategy for promoting better health and reducing the risks associated with excessive alcohol consumption.

Lead author of the study, Professor Simone Pettigrew from The George Institute for Global Health, said that harmful alcohol use in Australia is a major health issue-it is associated with increased risk of injury, chronic diseases including alcohol-related cancers, and premature death. And it's not just heavy drinkers- even moderate drinkers are at increased risk of several types of cancer.

"There are limited resources available for alcohol harm-reduction campaigns, so it's important to find out which messages resonate best to ensure they have the best chance of working," she said.

"Many people don't know that alcohol is a carcinogen-it's important information that drinkers should have access to. But telling people alcohol causes cancer is just part of the solution-we also need to give them ways to take action to reduce their risk."

The study involved three surveys, which were completed by 7,995 participants, 4,588 of whom completed the second three weeks later, and 2,687 of whom completed the last survey three weeks later.

"We found that pairing information about alcohol and cancer with a particular practical action-counting their drinks-resulted in drinkers reducing the amount of alcohol they consumed," said Professor Simone Pettigrew.