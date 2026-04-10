Scientists Reveal Moon's Polar Ice Has Been Building Up For 1.5 Billion Years

Scientists from Israel and the United States have discovered that ice has been slowly building up at the Moon's poles for at least 1.5 billion years. The finding was shared in a statement released by Israel's Weizmann Institute of Science on Tuesday, reported CGTN.

This research, published in Nature Astronomy, focuses on specific areas of the Moon called "cold traps." These are deep craters near the polar regions that never receive sunlight. Temperatures here drop to around minus 160 degrees Celsius, making these locations extremely favourable for ice formation and long-term survival.

Scientists used data from NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter to study these areas. The study revealed that the older and darker parts have higher ice concentrations. This suggests that the ice has accumulated gradually over time, rather than being formed as a result of a single event.

Potential Uses In Space Missions

According to the research, this ice could be converted into useful resources such as water, oxygen, and fuel. NASA plans to investigate these areas as part of its Artemis mission.

Future Plans

Scientists hope that future missions will collect samples from these icy regions. These samples could help determine the source of the water and how it could support human activities in space.