Scientists Identify High-Risk Zones On Earth For Where Interstellar Objects Could Strike

Mysterious interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS is already creating a buzz after it was discovered earlier this year on July 1. We also know about two other interstellar objects - Oumuamua which visited our solar system in 2017, and 2l/Borisov, which appeared in 2019.

Notably, NASA has already confirmed that 3I/ATLAS poses no threat to Earth, but if it were to hit our planet, researchers have spotted the part that is at higher risk of impact by such space objects.

According to a recent paper, low latitudes near the equator are more vulnerable to impacts from interstellar objects (ISOs). These mysterious space visitors, originating from outside our solar system, could potentially collide with Earth, posing a significant threat.

The study, led by Darryl Seligman of Michigan State University, used simulations to model ISO behaviour and paths. The findings suggest that certain regions are more exposed to potential impacts.

"In this paper we calculate the expected orbital elements, radiants, and velocities of Earth-impacting interstellar objects," the paper is available online at arxiv.org.

A report by the Universe Today mentioned that the analysis doesn't calculate the number of ISOs as are no constraints on the number to work with.

For the study, the scientists focused on what are called M-star kinematics. As per the report, M-stars, which are also known as red dwarfs, are the most numerous type of star in the Milky Way.

"This choice is admittedly somewhat arbitrary because the kinematics of interstellar objects is unconstrained," they mentioned.

The study found that the low latitudes near the equator face the greatest risk, with a slight preference for impacts in the Northern Hemisphere, where almost 90% of the human population lives.

ISOs are twice as likely to come from two directions: the solar apex (the Sun's path through the Milky Way) and the galactic plane (the dense, flat region with most stars).

The study stated that the highest velocity impacts are most likely to occur in the spring when the Earth is moving towards the solar apex.

ISOs impacting Earth have slower velocities, making them more susceptible to the Sun's gravity.

"However, impacts in general are more likely to occur during the winter when the Earth is located in the direction of the antapex," the study mentioned.