Scientists Discover New Spider Species Hidden In California's Coastal Dunes

A team of scientists from UC Davis has discovered a new spider species hidden in California's coastal sand dunes. The newly identified species, named Aptostichus ramirezae, is a type of trapdoor spider distinct from its close relative Aptostichus simus, which is found along the coast from Monterey to Baja California, Mexico, reported Newsweek.

This finding challenges the previous belief that both species were the same. The research was published in the journal Ecology and Evolution on October 22.

Jason Bond, senior author of the study and professor in the Department of Entomology and Nematology at UC Davis told Newsweek that these spiders as a beautiful species living in the sand dunes of California.

He said that although people are generally afraid of spiders due to arachnophobia, these creatures play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance.

This discovery is particularly significant because more than 50,000 spider species have already been identified in the world. Bond explained that this new species, found beneath the sand of a California beach, is proof that new discoveries aren't limited to remote rainforests, life on our planet still holds many mysteries.

Scientists found that this new spider is genetically quite different from its closest relatives, even though they appear similar. According to Bond, it is genetically more different than humans are from their closest relatives, bonobos and chimpanzees.

He explained that female spiders of this species live very long lives, more than 15 years. They spend their entire lives in underground burrows, where they care for their young, reproduce, and complete their life cycle.

Bond believes that understanding the genetic diversity of spiders in California's coastal regions could be very useful for conservation efforts.

Conservation concerns are growing because the natural habitat of Aptostichus ramirezae is rapidly being destroyed by rising sea levels, urbanisation, and wildfires. As habitat declines, these spiders are also at risk of extinction, which could have serious impacts on the ecosystem.

Bond said that spiders consume large quantities of insects and are also a source of food for other organisms, so if they become extinct, the effects could be felt at both ecosystem levels.

Bond, who named this new species, has previously named several other spiders. These include species named after some famous figures, such as Aptostichus stephencolberti, Myrmekiaphila neilyoungi, and Aptostichus barackobamai.

They named this new species in honour of Martina Giselle Ramirez, Dean of the College of Science at California State University, Stanislaus, who previously served as Dean of Natural Sciences and Professor of Biology at St. Norbert College.