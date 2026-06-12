Bear Grylls' Survival Dream? New Wearable Harvests Drinking Water From The Air

Researchers at the University of Texas at Austin have developed a jacket capable of producing drinking water directly from moisture in the air, marking a major step forward in portable water-harvesting technology. The innovative garment contains a specially designed textile that captures water vapour from the atmosphere and channels it into detachable collection units. The collected moisture is then heated and condensed into drinkable water. According to the research team, the jacket can generate between 400 and 900 millilitres of water a day, depending on humidity levels.

Scientists say the technology could prove valuable for hikers, campers, runners, agricultural workers, emergency responders and military personnel operating in areas where clean drinking water is difficult to access.

The researchers reported in the paper published in Nature Water, that the textile performs three to ten times better than conventional atmospheric water-harvesting materials when used at a practical scale.They achieved this by designing fibres that move water efficiently from air to liquid form and then through the fabric, overcoming a key challenge that has limited previous technologies.

The team is also exploring ways to incorporate the material into backpacks, tents, emergency shelters and other outdoor equipment. They believe such products could provide a reliable source of water during disasters, remote field operations and in regions facing severe water stress.

Alongside the wearable textile, the researchers tested a separate solar-powered water-harvesting device that produced 1.3 litres of clean water per day in both desert and semi-humid environments. The system achieved a record output of 4.3 litres of water per kilogram of moisture-capturing material daily.

The researchers say these advances bring atmospheric water harvesting closer to real-world use and could help improve water access in some of the world's driest and most vulnerable regions.