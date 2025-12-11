'Ozempic' For Cats: Vets Test Weight-Loss Drug On Overweight Felines

A new weight-loss treatment for cats, inspired by the popular human drug Ozempic, is currently being tested by veterinarians. OKAVA Pharmaceuticals has announced that its first clinical trial for OKV-119 - a drug implant designed for overweight cats - is now underway. The study aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and effectiveness of the implant in helping cats shed excess weight.

The development comes at a time when experts estimate that more than half of pet cats worldwide are overweight or obese. Excess weight in cats increases the risk of serious health issues such as diabetes, arthritis, heart conditions, and hip dysplasia. Many pet owners struggle to manage their cats' weight through diet alone, especially since unrestricted "free feeding" is a common cause of feline obesity.

OKV-119 offers a potential solution for pet owners who have tried traditional weight-loss methods without success, providing a new tool to help cats return to healthier lifestyles.

"Caloric restriction, or fasting, is one of the most well-established interventions for extending lifespan and improving metabolic health in cats," said Michael Klotsman, PhD, MBA, CEO of OKAVA. "But it's also one of the hardest to maintain. OKV-119 is designed to mimic many of the physiological effects of fasting - improved insulin sensitivity, reduced fat mass, and more efficient energy metabolism - without requiring significant changes in feeding routines or disrupting the human-animal bond that often centers around food."

OKAVA's drug is delivered via a small implant placed under the cat's skin, designed to release the medication gradually over six months - a much easier option than daily dosing.

Similar to human weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy, it works as a GLP-1 receptor agonist, mimicking natural hormones that control appetite and blood sugar. Interestingly, this receptor is highly conserved across all mammal species, including monotremes.