'Once In A Blue Moon' Occurs Tomorrow. Here's How To See It

Skygazers will be in for treat on Wednesday (August 30) since they will get to see a supermoon, one of the largest and brightest moon of 2023. A supermoon is called so because the moon appears significantly large in the sky since it is the closest to Earth at a time when it is full. Tomorrow, the moon will be 357,244 km from the Earth. It is also to be noted that this particular full moon will be the second to occur in the month of August, after the first one on August 1. As a result, it will be called a blue moon.

So ideally, what we'll have will be a "super blue moon".

The occasion is special because a blue moon is associated with something rare. We often use the phrase "once in a blue moon". Similarly, a blue moon is special because it is the extra moon in a season with four full moons.

What time is the "super blue moon"?

According to space.com, the second supermoon of the month will rise at 7.10pm EDT on Wednesday (4.30am IST on Thursday).

However, the exact time when it will be at its brightest and biggest will come two hours later, according to American space agency NASA.

The blue moon will set on Thursday at around 6:46 am EDT (4.16pm on Thursday).

Best time to watch

While the rise of the supermoon will happen during the evening time in the US, it will be best visible at a time when the natural light is less.

People living in India are expected to get a good view since the supermoon will rise very early in the morning.

According to CBS News, those looking to the skies may also spot Saturn, which will be visible near the moon. It will appear to swing clockwise around the moon as the evening progresses, according to NASA.

Saturn should be visible just by looking up, but binoculars or a telescope will help viewers make out some of the planet's distinguishing features.

Next super blue moon will occur 14 years later

According to NASA, next time the rare phenomenon occurs is January 2037, followed by another one in March 2037.