Next Total Solar Eclipse In 2026, US Not To See Another One Till 2044

The recent total solar eclipse on Monday (April 8) has left sky gazers eager for the next cosmic event. If you missed the chance to witness this rare celestial event, fear not. The next total solar eclipse will take place on August 12, 2026, covering large portions of the northern hemisphere, according to NASA.

However, the totality will be limited to Greenland, Iceland, Spain, Russia, and a small part of Portugal. The UK will experience a partial eclipse of over 90%.

The next total solar eclipse visible from the US is scheduled for August 22, 2044. This event will be seen from North and South Dakota, Montana, and parts of northern Canada. After this, on August 12, 2045, another coast-to-coast total eclipse will occur in the US, which will span from California to Florida.

John Gianforte, professor of space science at the University of New Hampshire, said, “After people see a total solar eclipse, the first question they ask is when the next one is. Eclipses are quite frequent, not all of them are total but some of them are, and some of them aren't all that far away. People who've seen one understand why people get emotional and make a big deal about travelling to watch a total solar eclipse,” according to The Guardian.

While the next total solar eclipse won't be visible in the US for another 20 years, there are still other celestial spectacles to look forward to.

An annular eclipse is set to occur on October 2 of this year, where the moon will partially cover the sun. It will be visible in Uruguay and Argentina, with a partial eclipse visible in several South American countries.

Europe, including the UK, will have its chance on March 29 next year, with a partial solar eclipse passing over. Certain cities in Scotland are expected to witness over 40% of the sun being obscured.