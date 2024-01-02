New Study Reveals Surprising Link Between Exercise And Brain Size

The study looked at MRI brain scans from 10,125 people.

A recent study by researchers from the Pacific Neuroscience Institute Brain Health Center and Washington University in St Louis discovered a strong connection between regular exercise and the size of crucial brain regions linked to memory and learning. Analyzing MRI scans of 10,125 people, the study revealed that even modest physical activity, like taking fewer than 4,000 steps a day, had a positive impact on the brain. Those who walked or ran showed larger volumes in areas responsible for decision-making and memory. This implies that setting achievable exercise goals, such as walking, can significantly benefit cognitive health by influencing key brain regions.

The research, detailed in the paper "Exercise-Related Physical Activity Relates to Brain Volumes in 10,125 Individuals," was published this week in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease.

"Our research supports earlier studies that show being physically active is good for your brain. Exercise not only lowers the risk of dementia but also helps in maintaining brain size, which is crucial as we age," said Cyrus A Raji, M.D., the lead researcher, explaining the findings in simple terms.

"We found that even moderate levels of physical activity, such as taking fewer than 4,000 steps a day, can have a positive effect on brain health. This is much less than the often-suggested 10,000 steps, making it a more achievable goal for many people," said David Merrill, MD, study co-author and director of the PBHC.

Study co-author Somayeh Meysami, MD, assistant professor of neurosciences at Saint John's Cancer Institute and the Pacific Brain Health Center, noted, "Our research links regular physical activity to larger brain volumes, suggesting neuroprotective benefits. This large sample study furthers our understanding of lifestyle factors in brain health and dementia prevention."