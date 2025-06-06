New Regenerating Flatworm Species 'Dugesia Punensis' Discovered In Pune

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A new planarian worm species, Dugesia punensis, has been discovered in Pashan Lake, Pune. This marks the first new planarian species recorded in India since 1983. Dugesia punensis demonstrates notable regenerative abilities, capable of regrowing within 10-13 days.

A new species of planarian worm that regenerates has been found in the Pashan Lake in the western Indian city of Pune. Named Dugesia punensis after its place of discovery, the freshwater flatworm has been discovered by Mithila Chinchalkar, a PhD student at the Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce (Savitribai Phule Pune University) and her research guide, Dr Ravindra Kshirsagar.

The study findings have been published in Records of the Zoological Survey of India and highlight that it is the first time since 1983 that a new planarian species has been recorded in India. Notably, planarians are aquatic flatworms, renowned for their extraordinary regenerative capabilities.

"This study describes a new species discovered in Pashan Lake, Pune district, Maharashtra, a wetland within the Western Ghats biodiversity hotspot. Specimens were collected, cultured, and analysed using morphological and molecular phylogenetic methods," the paper highlighted.

"The findings contribute to the taxonomy and phylogeny of Dugesia and highlight the ecological importance of Pashan Lake as a habitat for endemic species."

The new species is characterised by its spotted appearance, slightly reduced auricles and elongated pharynx and gonopore. The body size ranges between 8mm-12mm in length.

"The dorsal side is spotted dark brown in appearance, with a light brown back. The ventral side looks pale. Eggs are circular and have a reddish appearance. Auricular grooves enclose two bright black eyes," the study stated.

The flatworm feeds on chicken liver, and despite starving for 15-20 days, it can completely regenerate in 10-13 days. Its morphology is also different, with the researchers stating Dugesia punensis was more delicate.

Despite the findings, the scientists said more research was needed to further understand the new species and its functions.

"Further studies need to be done on reproductive structures and gut histology of this new species. This study provides insight into the richness of Pashan Lake and a reason for conservation."