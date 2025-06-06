Universal Artificial Blood For All Types In Clinical Trials, Could Save Millions

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Japanese researchers begin clinical trials for universal artificial blood. The artificial blood aims to be usable for all blood types and last up to two years. It is created by encasing extracted haemoglobin in a protective shell for stability.

In a medical breakthrough that could save millions of lives, Japanese researchers have started clinical trials to explore the effectiveness and safety of universal artificial blood. Led by Professor Hiromi Sakai at Nara Medical University, the artificial blood, usable for all blood types, could have a shelf life of up to two years. If successful, it could transform the emergency medicare system across the globe.

Their approach involves extracting haemoglobin, the oxygen-carrying molecule in red blood cells, from expired donor blood. It is then encased in a protective shell to create stable, virus-free artificial red blood cells, according to a report in Newsweek.

Unlike donated blood, these artificial cells have no blood type, eliminating the need for compatibility testing and making them invaluable in emergencies. Notably, donated blood has a shelf life of just 42 days, and even then, there is not enough of it, and requires compatibility amongst different blood groups.

For the trial, the researchers administered 100 to 400 millilitres of the artificial blood to 16 healthy adult volunteers in March. If the test safety and efficacy are achieved, the researchers are hoping for practical use by 2030, making Japan the first country in the world to deploy artificial blood for real-world medical care.

"The need for artificial blood cells is significant as there is currently no safe substitute for red cells," said Professor Sakai.

Social media reacts

Reacting to the start of the clinical trials, social media users marvelled at the potential implications with some claiming it was a Nobel Prize-winning endeavour, if it was a success.

"If true, and not inordinately expensive, this is going to be completely transformational," said one user, while another added: "If it is safe, this is worth a Nobel Prize."

A third commented: "Japanese scientists are really doing the most between this, regrowing teeth, and the shots that make cats live longer. Really hope this stuff makes it worldwide."

Notably, the US has been developing ErythroMer (made from 'recycled' haemoglobin) for the past few years, and has already started pre-clinical testing. Last year, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) announced a Rs 394 crore ($46 million) grant to a University of Maryland-led consortium to develop a shelf-stable, field-deployable whole blood substitute with ErythroMer as its core.