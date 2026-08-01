New HIV Pill Delivers Breakthrough Results In First Human Trial

A promising new HIV treatment has passed its first test in people, giving researchers hope for another effective way to fight the virus. The drug, known as VH-499, is designed to stop HIV-1 from multiplying inside the body. It works by targeting the virus's capsid protein, which forms a protective shell around the virus and is essential for its survival and spread.

Scientists recently completed a Phase 2a clinical trial involving 23 adults with HIV-1 who had not yet started standard HIV treatment. Twenty participants received different doses of VH-499, while three received a placebo.

Before treatment, all participants had high levels of HIV in their blood. After taking VH-499, every participant who received the drug experienced a drop in viral load by the eleventh day of the study. Those given higher doses generally saw larger reductions. In contrast, the placebo group showed very little change.

Researchers reported that VH-499 was well tolerated and showed a favourable safety profile. The findings suggest the drug has strong antiviral activity and could become an important addition to HIV treatment options.The research is published in Clinical Infectious Diseases.

One reason scientists are interested in VH-499 is that it appears to have fewer interactions with CYP3A4, an enzyme that plays a role in processing many medicines. Drug interactions can be a challenge for people who take several medications for different health conditions.

The new drug is being compared with lenacapavir, another capsid inhibitor already used for HIV treatment and prevention. While lenacapavir can provide protection for up to six months with a single injection, it can interact with certain medications. Researchers believe VH-499 could be a useful alternative for people who have complex treatment needs.

Although the results are encouraging, the drug still has a long way to go before reaching patients. Larger Phase 3 trials will be needed to confirm its safety and effectiveness and to compare it directly with existing HIV treatments.

If future studies are successful, VH-499 could help expand the range of long-acting HIV therapies and support global efforts to reduce HIV transmission in the years ahead.