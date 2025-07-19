NASA's X-59 Supersonic Jet Could Take You From New York To London In Half The Time

The dream of significantly shorter transatlantic flights is rapidly approaching reality as NASA's experimental X-59 supersonic jet, dubbed the "son of Concorde," successfully completed its initial taxi tests. These crucial ground manoeuvres, which saw the aircraft move under its own power at low speed, bring the groundbreaking plane one step closer to its highly anticipated maiden flight later this year.

On July 10, the 100-foot-long, 30-foot-wide X-59 demonstrated its capabilities on a runway at the US Air Force's Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, marking a significant milestone in its development, NASA said in a press release.

The successful taxi tests are the final series of trials before the X-59 takes to the skies, an event that could usher in a new era of supersonic travel, potentially halving flight times between major cities like New York and London. Imagine breakfast in New York and a mid-morning snack in London, a prospect that the X-59 aims to make a reality.

According to the space agency, the taxiing represents the X-59's last series of ground tests before its first flight. Over the coming weeks, the aircraft will gradually increase its speed, leading up to a high-speed taxi test that will take the aircraft just short of the point where it would take off.

During the low-speed tests, engineers and flight crews monitored how the X-59 handled as it moved across the runway, working to validate critical systems like steering and braking. These checks help ensure the aircraft's stability and control across a range of conditions, giving pilots and engineers confidence that all systems are functioning as expected.

The X-59 is the centrepiece of NASA's Quesst mission, which aims to demonstrate quiet supersonic flight by reducing the loud sonic boom to a quieter "thump." Data gathered from the X-59 will be shared with U.S. and international regulators to inform the establishment of new, data-driven acceptable noise thresholds related to supersonic commercial flight over land.