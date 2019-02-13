NASA To Make Last Try To Contact Mars Opportunity Rover, Likely "Dead"

A giant dust storm last year blocked sunlight from Mars, stopping Opportunity's solar-powered batteries from being able to recharge.

Science | | Updated: February 13, 2019 07:35 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
NASA To Make Last Try To Contact Mars Opportunity Rover, Likely 'Dead'

Opportunity Rover landed on Mars in 2004 and covered 45 kilometerson the planet.


Washington: 

US space agency NASA will make one final attempt to contact its Opportunity Rover on Mars late Tuesday, eight months after it last made contact. 

The agency also said it would hold a briefing Wednesday, during which it will likely officially declare the end of the mission.

Opportunity landed on Mars in 2004 and covered 45 kilometers on the planet, securing its place in history after lasting well beyond its expected 90-day mission.

But a giant dust storm last year blocked sunlight from Mars, stopping Opportunity's solar-powered batteries from being able to recharge.

Despite NASA engineers' best efforts to get a response via radio channels, its last communication was on June 10, 2018.

In August, NASA caused an outcry after setting a 45-day deadline before it would declare "Oppy" dead. In October, it extended the deadline to January to reevaluate the situation. 



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Opportunity RoverMarsNASA

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Karol Bagh FireValentine DayKiss DayLive TVHyderabad BoyHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusUpcoming MoviesValentine WeekRedmi Note 7Oxygen OSMulayam Singh Yadav

................................ Advertisement ................................