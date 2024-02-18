NASA Shares Before And After Satellite Pics Of Rare Lake In World's Hottest Place

Death Valley,one of the hottest places on Earth,is the driest place in North America

NASA has shared before-and-after satellite pictures showing a temporary lake that recently formed in the US' Death Valley. As per NASA Earth observatory, the lake formed in August 2023 in the aftermath of Hurricane Hilary, and gradually shrank but persisted throughout the fall and winter. However, a potent atmospheric river filled it back up in February 2024.

Satellite imagery from NASA captured Death Valley's Badwater Basin before the hurricane and after, and again following the recent rainstorm.

''This temporary lake in Death Valley is extending its stay. Rain from a potent atmospheric river filled up the Badwater Basin this month. These enhanced-color #Landsat images show a shallow lake several kilometers across, with water emphasized in blue,'' the post read.

See the post here:

This temporary lake in Death Valley is extending its stay.



Rain from a potent atmospheric river filled up the Badwater Basin this month. These enhanced-color #Landsat images show a shallow lake several kilometers across, with water emphasized in blue. https://t.co/YXeTZT6oGGpic.twitter.com/h5vVfpQSjU — NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) February 16, 2024

Notably, Death Valley, one of the hottest places on Earth, is the driest place in North America and typically receives about 2 inches (51 millimeters) of rain per year. However, in the past six months alone, more than double of that fell at the national park's official weather gauge at Furnace Creek. The remnants of Hurricane Hilary and an atmospheric river were responsible for most of that precipitation. It is expected to see more frequent and intense rainfall as the planet warms.

''Based on satellite imagery, the lake appears to have grown to a similar size in February 2024 as it did in August 2023, thereby extending its months-long tenure,'' NASA said. As of February 14, the lake is 1 foot deep in places, according to park officials, and it is uncertain how long it will last.

''Most of us thought the lake would be gone by October. We were shocked to see it still here after almost six months. This week's rain will extend how long the lake is here,'' said Abby Wine, a ranger in Death Valley National Park.