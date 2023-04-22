NASA Shares ''Awe-Inspiring'' Video That Captures Earth From ''A Whole Different Angle''

The video scenes were captured between March 2022 and March 2023

Space agency NASA routinely captures stunning images of our universe, leaving space lovers mesmerized. The Instagram handle of NASA is a treasure trove for those who love to watch educational videos and fascinating images showcasing Earth and space.

This time, NASA took to Instagram to share a video that shows our planet from "a whole different angle".

Sharing the stunning video, NASA wrote, ''Watch as the world passes by, literally. The people who've been to Earth orbit for the rare opportunity to see our home planet from a whole different angle say this blue marble in space is really quite beautiful and awe-inspiring when seen from 250 miles straight up.''

Watch the video here:

In the caption, NASA also provided more information saying that the ultra-high definition video scenes were captured between March 2022 and March 2023 during the International Space Station's Expeditions 67 and 68. Notably, the ISS which orbits the Earth at a height of 409 km, completes one revolution of Earth in 90 minutes.

''Let you imagine yourself as a station crew member with an hour off duty and nothing better to do than look out the window as the world, literally, passes by,'' the caption reads further.

Since being posted, the clip has accumulated 80 lakh views, 7.4 lakh likes and more than 2000 comments. Internet users were mesmerised after watching the stunning clip and expressed their delight in the comments section.

Thanking NASA for the visual treat, one user wrote, ''Mesmerizing!!! Wish I could see that too with my eyes not just through pic or videos.'' Another commented, ''This might be the most beautiful video I've seen. Is this a time-lapse? Because earth seems to be rotating quite fast from just 250 miles up.''

A third said, ''Love seeing the thunderstorms happening in different parts of our earth.'' A fourth said, ''Incredible, so thankful for showing us these beautiful scenes.'' Yet another added, ''Earth is incredible. It is a magnificent and surreal planet!''

