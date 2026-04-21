NASA Astronaut Captures Lyrid Meteor Shower From Space Station

A NASA astronaut has shared a stunning view of a meteor shower as seen from space, drawing attention online. The post highlights the ongoing Lyrid meteor shower and offers a unique perspective from orbit.

Jessica Meir shared a post describing her experience of photographing shooting stars from the International Space Station. She said that the Lyrid meteor shower is currently taking place and mentioned that she was fortunate to capture some images from the Space Station's cupola.

She explained that the Lyrids are an annual event and are best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere by looking toward the constellation Lyra in the eastern sky. She added that the meteor shower is expected to peak between April 21 and 22.

Check Out The Post Here:

Have you seen any shooting stars lately? We're in the midst of the Lyrid Meteor shower, and I was lucky enough to photograph some from the @Space_Station cupola. The Lyrids are an annual event best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere by looking toward the constellation Lyra in the… pic.twitter.com/B2FqMdEuqs — Jessica Meir (@Astro_Jessica) April 20, 2026

Encouraging Skywatchers

In her post, she encouraged people to look up at the sky, saying that those watching might also spot the International Space Station passing by.

She also described the image she shared, noting that it was taken with a three-second exposure. She explained that this exposure caused the city lights on the right side of the image to appear as streaks, while a meteor can be seen as a streak on the left side, just below the horizon.