Mothers Say AI Is Doing What Many Dads Don't. The Debate Is Growing: Report

A growing number of social media influencers are turning to artificial intelligence for parenting support, with some even describing ChatGPT as a better "coparent" than many fathers. According to WIRED, a new trend is emerging among so-called "momfluencers" who use AI tools to manage the daily pressures of family life. From organising schedules and meal plans to handling bedtime struggles, many mothers say AI is helping them cope with the invisible workload that often falls on women.

One mother, Lilian Schmidt from Zurich, told WIRED that she began using ChatGPT after years of struggling to get her young daughter to sleep. Traditional advice from experts failed, but an unusual AI suggestion worked almost immediately. The experience convinced her that AI could become a valuable parenting assistant.

Her story struck a chord online. After sharing how she turned ChatGPT into a digital coparent, her social media following grew rapidly. She later launched a customised AI tool aimed at helping other mothers manage household tasks and parenting decisions.

The popularity of these AI parenting tools highlights a deeper issue. While fathers are spending more time on childcare than previous generations, research shows that mothers still carry most of the mental load at home. This includes remembering appointments, planning meals, managing school activities and handling countless daily responsibilities.

WIRED reports that many women see AI not as a replacement for human relationships, but as a way to reduce stress and reclaim time with their children. Supporters argue that AI can help mothers become calmer, more organised and emotionally present.

However, critics warn that relying too heavily on AI raises concerns about technology's impact on families, jobs and child development. Others question why women are expected to learn new tools to manage household burdens instead of seeing those responsibilities shared more equally.

As WIRED notes, the debate is not really about technology. It is about who carries the weight of modern parenting and whether AI is solving a problem that society has yet to fix.