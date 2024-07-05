Mixing Alcohol And Energy Drinks Found To Impair Memory: Study

The findings highlight significant health risks and call for further human studies.

An Italian university's research team studied the effects of combining alcohol and energy drinks on rats. The study, which was published in the journal Neuropharmacology, discovered that this combination can result in memory and learning issues that last a lifetime.

Male rats were fed energy drinks, alcohol, or a combination of the two during the trial. After consuming the rats for up to 53 days, researchers used behavioural tests and brain scans to assess the animals' cognitive ability. The findings demonstrated that the rats' learning and memory problems persisted after they had the mixed beverages. The hippocampus, the part of the brain in charge of these processes, also showed alterations.

The researchers noted that little is known about the long-term effects of consuming these drinks together during adolescence, a critical period for brain development. They highlighted the potential risks this behaviour poses to young people's brain health.

The study suggests that mixing alcohol with energy drinks may affect the plasticity of the hippocampus, impairing the brain's ability to adapt and learn. Initially, the rats showed a temporary increase in certain brain functions after consuming the mixed drinks, but this was followed by a decline over time.

"Our findings show that drinking alcohol mixed with energy drinks during adolescence leads to changes in the hippocampus at both electrical and molecular levels, which are linked to behavioural changes. These changes are visible during adolescence and continue into adulthood," the researchers stated.

While further studies on humans are needed to confirm these results, the findings suggest that the health risks of energy drinks, especially when mixed with alcohol, are significant. Both substances are harmful on their own, and consuming them together is not advisable.

The amount of drink given to the rats was similar to binge-drinking levels in young adults, a behaviour that is becoming more common. The researchers call for more studies to investigate the potential consequences of this behaviour in humans.

In conclusion, the study indicates that mixing alcohol with energy drinks during adolescence may have lasting effects on hippocampal plasticity, extending beyond the individual effects of each substance.