Meteorite That Crashed Into A Home In The US Is Older Than Earth, Study Finds

A new study has found that a meteorite that crashed into a home in Atlanta, Georgia, is estimated to be 4.56 billion years old, older than our planet Earth. On June 26, a meteorite blazed through Georgia's skies in broad daylight before exploding, as per NASA. Researchers at the University of Georgia analysed fragments of the extraterrestrial rock to classify it and trace its origins. Their analysis revealed that the meteorite, which formed 4.56 billion years ago, is approximately 20 million years older than Earth, Science Alert reported.

In a Friday news release, University of Georgia planetary geologist Scott Harris announced his findings after studying 23 grams of meteorite fragments, which pierced a man's home and dented the floor in McDonough, Henry County. Mr Harris examined the fragments under microscopes and determined they originated from a meteorite formed 4.56 billion years ago, predating Earth's estimated age of 4.54 billion years.

"This particular meteor that entered the atmosphere has a long history before it made it to the ground of McDonough, ​​and in order to totally understand that, we actually have to examine what the rock is and determine what group of asteroids it belongs to," Mr Harris said in the news release.

"This is something that used to be expected once every few decades and not multiple times within 20 years. Modern technology, in addition to an attentive public, is going to help us recover more and more meteorites," Mr Harris added.

The geologist aims to publish his research on asteroid composition and speed, which could enhance our understanding of potential asteroid threats.

Meamwhile, the homeowner reported still finding traces of space dust around his property from the impact. Named the McDonough meteorite, the object is the 27th meteorite recovered in Georgia.

In June, a bright fireball lit up the southeastern US sky in broad daylight, prompting reports to the American Meteor Society. NASA confirmed the meteor's entry into Earth's atmosphere coincided with the Bootids meteor shower, a minor celestial event occurring late June. Around the same time, a resident of Henry County, Georgia, reported a rock crashing through his ceiling, later identified as the McDonough Meteorite. The meteorite pierced the roof, ceiling, and flooring of the home, causing significant damage.