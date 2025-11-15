Leonids Meteor Shower Set To Light Up The Sky Mid-November

A beautiful sky show is on the way as the annual Leonids Meteor Shower prepares to brighten the night once again. The event happens every year, but mid-November is when it becomes most stunning. This year's best viewing time is almost here, making it a perfect chance for sky-watchers to enjoy the dazzling display, reported Space.com.

The Leonids meteors appear to emanate from the constellation Leo and reach their peak in mid-November. This meteor shower is active from November 3rd to December 2nd, but it can be seen most clearly and brightly on the night of November 16th and 17th.

These meteors are recognisable for their intense brightness and sometimes vibrant colours. Even though only three meteors are visible per hour, the Leonids are considered among the fastest meteors, traveling at speeds of up to 44 miles per second.

They are also famous for their fireballs and earth-grazers. The Leonids follow the recent peak of the Taurids meteor shower, known as the "Halloween Fireballs." Researchers believe these meteors could help scientists understand future threats from space, such as sudden air explosions or collisions with Earth.

In 1966, people witnessed a unique Leonid storm, when thousands of meteors streaked across the sky every minute for about 15 minutes. The last such storm occurred in 2002. Such storms occur approximately every 33 years, so this year will offer a modest but beautiful meteor spectacle.

The best time to view the Leonids is around midnight local time. NASA recommends that viewers choose a dark location away from city lights and bring warm clothing, a blanket, or a chair to protect themselves from the cold.

NASA recommends the viewers to lie down with their feet facing east and look upward to see as much sky as possible. After about 30 minutes of darkness, the eyes adjust to it and the meteors become clearly visible. Patience is also important, as the meteor shower continues until dawn, providing plenty of time to spot a bright meteor.