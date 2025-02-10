James Webb Telescope Unveils Breathtaking Image Of Newborn Star Taking Shape

In a stunning astronomical discovery, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has unveiled a spectacular image of HH 30, a young star energizing the surrounding space and illuminating a protoplanetary disk. This disk, a swirling vortex of gas and dust, has the potential to give birth to a new solar system, Science Alert reported.

Located 450 light-years away in the Taurus Molecular Cloud, HH 30 is a Herbig-Haro object, a small, radiant nebula nestled in a star-forming region. This phenomenon occurs when high-velocity jets of ionized gas from newborn stars collide with the surrounding interstellar material, generating a breathtaking display of cosmic activity. Typically found near protostars, Herbig-Haro objects are aligned along the axis of bipolar outflows and are created by high-speed jets of ionized gas that produce shock waves, heating the surrounding gas and causing it to glow.

The HH30 system is a spectacular showcase of bipolar jets, with high-speed jets emanating from the protostar. Observations from the Hubble Space Telescope have revealed a stunning silhouette of the dusty disk, seen edge-on, which obscures the central star.

This unique configuration allows astronomers to study the complex processes of star and planet formation. As a Herbig-Haro object, HH30 is transient, evolving over a few thousand years as the jets interact with changing environments. This fleeting nature provides a unique glimpse into the dynamic processes of star and planet formation, making HH30 a fascinating subject for astronomical study.

By examining the interaction between dust grains and massive jets emanating from the young star, scientists hope to unravel the secrets of how planets come into existence. The researchers published their findings February 3 in The Astrophysical Journal .

"These grains are only one-millionth of a metre across — about the size of a single bacterium. While the large dust grains are concentrated in the densest parts of the disc, the small grains are much more widespread," the researchers wrote in a blog post accompanying the image.

The Webb telescope, launched in 2021 and beginning collecting data in 2022, has reshaped the understanding of the early universe while taking stunning pictures of the cosmos. Since becoming operational, Webb has revealed the existence of the earliest-known galaxies and black holes and unleashed a raft of unprecedented data. Webb is about 100 times more powerful than the Hubble telescope.