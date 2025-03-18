IV Drips Injecting Patients With Dangerous Microplastics, Study Warns

Drugs given to hospital patients using IV drip bags may contain thousands of dangerous plastic particles, a new study, published in the journal Environment & Health has found. Researchers claimed that fluids and nutrients, administered through plastic IV bags could be unknowingly injecting the body with microplastics.

"While microplastics can be ingested, breathed in, or drank in, a very direct entrance channel is available through ingress into the bloodstream," the study highlighted.

"Intravenous infusion usually proceeds from plastic bottles. Many are made of polypropylene (PP), and filtering is applied to limit particle contamination."

For the study, scientists analysed two different but common brands of 8.4oz (238 gram) bags of IV saline solution, which tend to form the base of any drug injected. Afterwards, the liquid in them was filtered to catch the microplastics.

A total of 7,500 particles were estimated to be floating in each bag, which would have then been injected directly into a patient's bloodstream. In a standard IV drip used to treat dehydration, the researchers claim that this would rise to 25,000 particles. Additionally, during abdominal surgery, requiring multiple IV bags, the number would surpass 52,000.

Scientists suggested that strict quality control measures were required during the production of IV drips to ensure that insoluble particles such as microplastics did not find their way into the bloodstream of patients.

"Potentially effective measures include the use of highly efficient micrometer- or submicrometer-level filtration systems during intravenous infusion and enhanced monitoring across the medical device and pharmaceutical supply chain to meet stringent safety standards."

Menace of microplastics

Microplastics, the tiny pieces of plastic smaller than five millimetres have been spotted, ranging from the Mariana Trench to Mount Everest. They are found in human brains as well as the bellies of fishes deep in the ocean. Scientists have demanded that a global emergency be declared as microplastic pollution poses a serious threat to the health and well-being of all life on the planet.

Notably, microplastics were first detected in placentas in 2020 and have since been found in semen, breast milk, brains, livers and bone marrow -- indicating the extent of contamination.