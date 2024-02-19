Intuitive Machines' Moon Lander Captures Stunning Shot Of Earth. See Pics

Nova-C lander is expected to land on the Moon on Thursday, February 22.

A US-based company attempting to be the first private entity to land a spacecraft on the Moon recently shared stunning images of Earth from space. Taking to X, Intuitive Machines said that the pictures were taken by its lunar lander after it separated from SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. In the photos, the spacecraft known as Nova-C is visible with Earth in the distant background. Notably, Intuitive Machines launched the Odysseus mission from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on Thursday morning. The launch was said to be picture-perfect, and it is currently on the track toward the lunar surface.

"Intuitive Machines successfully transmitted its first IM-1 mission images to Earth on February 16, 2024. The images were captured shortly after separation from @SpaceX's second stage on Intuitive Machines' first journey to the Moon under @NASA's CLPS initiative," the Houston-based company wrote on X.

According to FoxNews, the landing attempt is set for Thursday, February 22. If the spacecraft Odysseus's mission is successful, its owner Intuitive Machines will make history as the first private company to land on the Moon. The robotic craft will attempt to land on the Moon's south pole, where scientists hope there could be a source of water.

Odysseus is carrying six NASA experiments and technology demonstrations, along with six private payloads, on its current IM-1 mission. The technology aboard the spacecraft is expected to investigate lunar dust and space weather as well as determine how much propellant is needed to successfully land on the lunar surface.

The US space agency said that the data gathered during the mission will help pave the way for human exploration during a future Artemis mission. NASA also estimated that if the landing goes according to plan, the lander will be capable of operating for about two weeks in sunlight.