India From Space: NASA Shares Stunning Night-Time Photos

The International Space Station (ISS) posted a series of images of the Earth on social media platform X. One of these images offers a stunning view of India from space, glowing under a blanket of stars.

Sharing the photos on X (formerly Twitter), ISS captioned the post, “When you can see the stars above, the city lights below, and the atmospheric glow blanketing Earth's horizon. Pic 1) Midwest United States Pic 2) India Pic 3) Southeast Asia Pic 4) Canada”

The four images are of regions from different parts of the world.

The image of India stands out for the display of city lights. It shows the densely populated nature of the country. Prominent clusters of light followed by some dimly lit areas are seen against the dark night.

Most people reacted to the ISS photos with comments like “awesome” and “gorgeous”.

A user wrote, “Simply stunning. We live on one amazing rock!”

“We spread out like spider webs,” read a comment.

In addition to the image of India, the International Space Station (ISS) shared three other views of the Earth. One shows the Midwest United States, featuring cloud patterns across the landscape. Another captures Southeast Asia, in what looks like an interplay of land, water and scattered clouds.

The third image showcases Canada at night. City lights dot the landscape and above the horizon, while a glowing green aurora stretches across the sky. The curvature of Earth is also visible.

According to NASA, the ISS orbits at an altitude of between 370 km and 460 km above the Earth. From this vantage point, it regularly shares imagery of the Earth.